Shelling of Turkish-backed forces cuts electricity in northeast Syria’s Tal Tamr

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) reported that a power transmission station near Tal Tamr was shelled by Turkish-backed fighters today, cutting electricity to much of the region.

“According to local sources, this is the 24th time that the electricity network was targeted by Turkish-backed forces,” the RIC said in a tweet.

Syria's state-run SANA news agency also reported that Tal Tamr and its surrounding villages in Hasaka’s countryside witnessed a blackout due to shelling by Turkish-backed forces.

The Director-General of the Electricity Company in Hasaka, Anwar Akla, told SANA that Turkish-backed groups fired artillery shells at the Um al-Keif village, damaging the 66 KV line that supplies the Tal Tamr station with electricity, leading to a complete blackout.

He added the company will attempt to repair the damage as soon as possible.

Turkey and Turkish-backed groups have recently increased shelling of areas held by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), after new threats by Turkey to attack Manbij and Tal Rifaat.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said they are preparing for new possible operations against the SDF.

"We are meticulously carrying out the work to complete any shortcomings of our security line on our southern borders with new operations and make all our land, sea, and air forces ready for all kinds of missions as well," he said.

The Hawar News Agency (ANHA) reported that six Syrian government soldiers were injured by Turkish shelling in the village of Um al-Keif, near Tal Tamr.