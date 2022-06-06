PKK kidnaps Peshmerga from his home in Sinjar, attacks Peshmerga position in Dohuk

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) kidnapped a Peshmerga from his home in Sinjar (Shingal) and launched an attack against a Peshmerga position in Dohuk province on Sunday.

The PKK militants arrived at the home of Khalid Rasho Barakat, a Peshmerga, in the Gir-Uzair subdistrict of Sinjar and took him away from his family, reported Kurdistan 24's correspondent in Sinjar.

According to the correspondent, the militants took Barakat to an unknown location. His family hasn't heard from him since.

Barakat's extended family told Kurdistan 24 that they had given the PKK 24 hours free Barakat. Otherwise, they will react.

Later in the evening of the same day, armed PKK militants launched an attack on a Peshmerga military position in Gamnerki mountain in the Kani-Masi subdistrict of Dohuk province.

A source from the area told Kurdistan 24 that the Peshmerga foiled the attack.

On May 26, the mayor of the Amdy district, Warshin Salman, said that the PKK had attacked Peshmerga forces in Kani-Masi. He added that a Peshmerga was injured in the attack.

"The PKK has brought the war to our own home by occupying and destroying our villages for the past thirty years," said Duhok Governor Ali Tatar on Sunday. "The PKK hinders the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) efforts to reconstruct the region's towns and villages."

"War can't bring a solution to any problem."

Tatar made the remarks in a speech he delivered on the anniversary of the killing of three Peshmerga from the Zeravani's engineering unit in a PKK ambush in the province last year.

Last week, the Deputy Minister of Peshmerga, Sarbast Lazgin, told Kurdistan 24 that foreign powers use the PKK against the KRG, adding that the PKK is implementing foreign agendas in Iraq and Syria.

"Some of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), the Syrian government, and the Lebanese Hezbollah are allied with PKK," Lazgin told Kurdistan 24. "They support each other and work together toward the same goals."

