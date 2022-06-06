Bomb injures person near headquarters of Iranian opposition party in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A person was injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) attached to a car detonated near the headquarters of an Iranian opposition party in the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil, the Kurdistan Region's Directorate General of Counter-Terrorism (CTD) reported on Monday.

The directorate stated on its Facebook page that "a bomb exploded this morning near the headquarters of the Organization of the Iranian Kurdistan Struggle in Setaqan neighborhood of Erbil, injuring one person."

The statement added that the bomb was attached to a Hyundai Tucson car. It also indicated that the injured person was the driver of the vehicle. His name is Akbar Safar Almas. He was born in 1973 in East Kurdistan (Iranian Kurdistan) and is a member of the Organization of the Iranian Kurdistan Struggle.

The directorate said that the security services continue their investigation into the incident without providing any more details.