Asayish arrests five key ISIS facilitators in Deir al Zour: coalition

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF) announced on Monday that Asayish has conducted two operations against ISIS resulted in arresting five key ISIS facilitators in Syria’s province of Deir al-Zour.

Last night, #Asayish forces conducted 2 operations targeting #daesh criminals, resulting in the capture of five key terror facilitators across the #MERV in #NESyria. Ops like these degrade terror networks and demonstrate partner commitment to the #security of the region. — Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (@SOJTF_LEVANT) June 7, 2022

“Such operations degrade terror networks and demonstrate partner commitment to the security of the region,” the official account for the US Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF LEVANT) tweeted.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the coalition carry out such operations regularly against ISIS in northeast Syria to prevent the militant group from making a resurgence in the region.

Most of the SDF operations are carried out in the Arabic-majority Deir al-Zor province, where most ISIS sleeper cell activities take place.

Read More: SDF arrests 4 wanted individuals in Hasakah province

In addition, on Wednesday, the SDF announced the arrest of four ISIS suspects in Hasakah province in northeast Syria.

The Turkish government has recently threatened to "clean up" Syria's Tal Rifaat and Manbij from "terrorist" groups.

Read More: US reiterates warning to Turkey against attacking Rojava, as concern grows over UN aid program for Idlib

The US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price warned Turkey against attacking the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), arguing that it could be a costly setback “to our collective efforts to counter Daesh (ISIS)” and the efforts of the counter-ISIS coalition.