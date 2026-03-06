Iran Launches Drone Attacks on Israel, US Bases in UAE and Kuwait

Revolutionary Guards warn they are “waiting” for US naval presence in the Strait of Hormuz as regional war enters second week

48 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran’s army announced on Saturday that its navy had launched a wave of drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. military bases in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, as the escalating regional war entered its second week.

In a statement carried by the state-run IRNA news agency, the Iranian army said the strikes were aimed at American military facilities and Israeli targets.

“The Iranian Navy targeted American bases and occupied territories with a massive wave of drone attacks,” the statement said.

According to the announcement, the targets included the Al Minhad air base in the United Arab Emirates and another U.S. military installation in Kuwait, in addition to what it described as a “strategic facility” inside Israel.

The statement did not provide details about the scale of the attacks or whether the strikes caused damage or casualties.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its forces were prepared for a potential U.S. naval deployment in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route for global energy shipments.

“We are waiting for their presence,” IRGC spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini said on Saturday, referring to U.S. forces expected to escort commercial vessels through the strategic waterway.

His remarks came after the U.S. energy secretary announced that the U.S. Navy was preparing to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz “as soon as it’s reasonable to do it,” amid ongoing security threats in the area.

Naini also warned Washington to recall previous confrontations in the Gulf before taking further action.

“We recommend that before making any decision, the Americans remember the fire of the American supertanker Bridgeton in 1987 and the oil tankers that were recently targeted,” he said, according to Iran’s Fars news agency.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most important shipping lanes, with a significant portion of global oil and gas exports passing through the narrow waterway connecting the Gulf to international markets.

Tensions across the region have sharply escalated since the outbreak of direct hostilities between Iran, the United States, and Israel, with missile and drone strikes reported across several countries in the Middle East.