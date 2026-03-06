Erbil Governor Says Most Drones Targeting City Intercepted, Blames Baghdad for Security Breach

Omed Khoshnaw condemns “terrorist” drone attacks on civilian areas and urges the Iraqi federal government to assume responsibility for launches from territories under its control

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Most drones launched toward Erbil were intercepted in the air before reaching their targets, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw said on Friday, blaming the Iraqi federal government for failing to prevent the attacks originating from areas under its authority.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Khoshnaw said a drone strike attempted earlier against the city caused no damage, noting that the drone was destroyed before reaching its target.

He added that armed groups continue to carry out “illegitimate attacks” against Erbil, attempting to disrupt the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region’s capital.

“The source of these attacks is clear,” Khoshnaw stated. “Most of the drones targeting Erbil are launched from areas under the control of the Iraqi federal government.”

The governor stressed that Baghdad bears primary responsibility for the repeated security violations, explaining that the attacks originate from territories controlled by federal security institutions.

“Iraq’s federal government is responsible for the drone attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region because they are carried out from areas under the control of federal security forces,” he said.

Khoshnaw strongly condemned the “terrorist attacks” on Erbil and accused outlawed armed groups of deliberately targeting civilian residential areas.

He called on the Iraqi government to take responsibility and put an end to what he described as ongoing violations threatening the safety of the Kurdistan Region.

In a separate statement, the Erbil governor expressed deep concern over the recent wave of attacks on the city carried out by what he described as “outlawed groups.”

“Unfortunately, for several days Erbil has been the target of terrorist attacks by outlawed groups,” the statement said. “This comes despite the fact that the Kurdistan Region has not been part of the conflicts and has consistently stood on the side of peace and peaceful efforts in the region.”

Khoshnaw also pointed to an incident that occurred near Sky Towers, a residential area in Erbil, saying it demonstrated the true nature of the attackers who targeted locations where civilians live.

He reiterated that the Iraqi government bears responsibility for addressing the situation and must take practical measures as soon as possible.

At the same time, Khoshnaw emphasized that the Kurdistan Regional Government remains committed to protecting the land and people of the Kurdistan Region and confronting criminals and terrorists.

According to a statement by the Kurdistan Region’s Counter-Terrorism Directorate, coalition forces intercepted four explosive-laden drones over Erbil at 10:41 p.m. on Friday, successfully destroying them in the sky before they could reach their targets.

The United States and Israel launched major strikes on Iranian military and strategic targets in late February 2026, triggering a wider regional conflict with Iran responding through missile and drone attacks across the Middle East.

In recent days, the Kurdistan Region—particularly Erbil—has faced repeated drone attacks carried out by Iran-backed armed groups. Most of the drones have been intercepted by air defense systems operated by the U.S.-led international coalition stationed in the region.