Saudi Defense Minister Warns Iran Against “Miscalculation” After Missile and Drone Attacks

Riyadh says air defenses intercepted missiles targeting Prince Sultan Air Base and drones aimed at major oil facilities

10 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman warned Iran on Saturday to “avoid miscalculation” after the kingdom reported intercepting several missile and drone attacks targeting military and energy facilities.

In a series of statements early Saturday, Saudi Arabia’s defense ministry said its air defenses thwarted repeated missile launches aimed at Prince Sultan Air Base, which hosts U.S. military personnel, as well as drone attacks targeting a major oil field.

The attacks come as Iran intensifies missile and drone strikes across the Gulf region amid the ongoing regional war involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

According to the Saudi defense ministry, a ballistic missile launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base, located southeast of the capital Riyadh, was successfully intercepted and destroyed.

The official Saudi Press Agency later reported that a second missile targeting the same base was also shot down by Saudi air defenses.

The news agency also said several drones attempted to strike the Shaybah oil field near the border with the United Arab Emirates, but were intercepted before reaching their targets.

In a separate incident, Saudi authorities reported intercepting another drone east of Riyadh.

Prince Khalid issued his warning to Tehran after meeting with Pakistan’s military chief, saying the two discussed the recent attacks on the kingdom.

“We discussed Iranian attacks on the Kingdom and the measures needed to halt them,” the Saudi defense minister wrote in a post on X.

“We stressed that such actions undermine regional security and stability and expressed hope that the Iranian side will exercise wisdom and avoid miscalculation,” he added.

Met with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defense Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir. We discussed Iranian attacks on the Kingdom and the measures needed to halt them within the framework of our Joint Strategic Defense Agreement. We stressed that such actions undermine… — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) March 7, 2026

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, had already reported at least two drone attacks earlier in the week targeting the Ras Tanura oil refinery in the kingdom’s eastern region.

The incidents come amid escalating tensions across the Middle East, as the confrontation between Iran, the United States, and Israel continues to expand across several countries in the region.