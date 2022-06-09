‘Kata’ib Hezbollah behind drone attack on Erbil’: KRSC

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kata’ib Hezbollah militia launched the explosive-laden drone that attacked Erbil on Wednesday night from the Pirde subdistrict in Kirkuk province, the Kurdistan Region Security announced in a statement on Thursday.

“Last night’s terrorist attack on Erbil is an extension of the attacks being launched against the Kurdistan Region to put pressure on it,” read the KRSC statement. “Kata’ib Hezbollah launched the drone used to attack Erbil from the Pirde subdistrict.”

The subdistrict, also known as Altun Kupri, is a town in Kirkuk province located 73 kilometers south of the Kurdistan Region’s capital.

The KRSC statement pointed out that “several formal news webpages belonging to a regional power, like before, have mentioned that the drone attack has targeted a vehicle belonging to the Israeli Mossad, killing one person.”

“With these lies, they might be able to deceive their public, but not the people of Erbil and the Kurdistan Region,” the statement added. “Such news is being ridiculed.”

The statement emphasized that the Kurdistan Region is not a threat and will never become a threat to regional countries.

“At the same time, we state that those countries must respect the sovereignty of the people and territory of Kurdistan Region and Iraq,” read the statement.

On Wednesday evening Erbil was attacked by an explosive-laden drone. The drone descended on the Erbil-Pirmam Road near the United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate.

The Kurdistan Region’s Directorate General of Counterterrorism (CTD) revealed that the attack injured three civilians and damaged several civilian vehicles.

