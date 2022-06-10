Special Advisor expresses gratitude to KRG and Iraq for supporting UNITAD mandate

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Special Adviser and Head of UNITAD (United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by ISIS) Christian Ritscher briefed the UN Security Council and expressed his gratitude to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Iraqi judiciary.

"I have made it a priority to establish and maintain a continuous dialogue with senior members of the Iraqi Government, including the Presidency, the Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Security Advisory," said Ritscher.

He underlined UNITAD aims to cover all communities affected by ISIS, including Yezidi, Shia, Sunni, Christian, Kaka'i, Shabak, and Turkmen.

He also said progress was made in UNITAD's investigations into ISIS's development and use of chemical and biological weapons, "which revealed new information through testimonial, digital, and documentary evidence pertaining to the manufacturing and use of these weapons," read a UNITAD press release issued on Friday.

Ritscher stressed that "our investigations will look more closely at the underlying procurement system for these weapons and related financial flows."

Furthermore, he said UNITAD aims to intensify investigations into ISIS crimes committed in Mosul and has plans to expand investigations into ISIS's destruction of cultural heritage.

He reiterated UNITAD's commitment to continue working towards holding ISIS members accountable for their international crimes in Iraq, stressing that this is "a commitment we owe to the survivors, to international justice, and to humanity at large."

Denmark recently committed 16 million Danish Koner (approximately $2.3 million) in long-term funding to UNITAD.

