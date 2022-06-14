Health

1,000 suffer breathing difficulties from latest dust storm in Iraq

The majority of the patients left hospitals after receiving the necessary treatment, according to the official.
author_image Kurdistan 24
An Iraqi man receives treatment at an emergency ward at a hospital in Baghdad as choking clouds of dust blanketed the Iraqi capital, June 13, 2022. (Photo: Ahmad al-Ruabye/AFP)
An Iraqi man receives treatment at an emergency ward at a hospital in Baghdad as choking clouds of dust blanketed the Iraqi capital, June 13, 2022. (Photo: Ahmad al-Ruabye/AFP)
Iraq Dust storm Iraq Health

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi health workers recorded 1,000 cases of "suffocation" in the last 24 hours due to the latest dust storm that engulfed the country this week.

Iraqi hospitals have recorded 1,000 cases of patients suffering from breathing difficulties, the Iraqi Health Ministry Spokesperson Saif Al-Badr said in a statement on Tuesday.

The majority of the patients left hospitals after receiving the necessary treatment, according to the official.

The storm is the tenth one to hit Iraq since the start of the year. As with its predecessors, it forced the international airports of Baghdad and Najaf to cancel and ground flights due to extremely low visibility.

More people suffered breathing difficulties in previous dust storms. In late May, for example, at least 4,000 cases were recorded.

Experts believe that climate change and the mismanagement of vital water resources are behind the increase in these storms.

"Climate change has become a very convenient excuse for officials to avoid responsibility for not taking action over the last 20 to 40 years," Azzam Alwash, the head of Nature Iraq, a non-for-profit environmental organization, told AP in early May.

Outdated agricultural practices are another contributing factor, according to Alwash.

Iraq is the fifth most vulnerable country to the adverse effects of climate change.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive