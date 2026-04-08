Iraqi PM, French President Discuss Regional Tensions, Erbil Attack Suspects in Phone Call

During the call, Al-Sudani highlighted recent operations by Iraqi security forces, including the arrest of suspects accused of launching a drone toward a site near Erbil hosting international coalition advisors.

31 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed recent regional developments and bilateral relations during a phone call on Wednesday, with particular focus on security incidents in the Kurdistan Region.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Media Office, the two leaders reviewed the broader situation in the region, including ongoing efforts to halt escalating tensions and sustain a fragile ceasefire. Al-Sudani underscored the importance of maintaining the truce to reinforce stability at both the regional and international levels.

The leaders also addressed what were described as “painful attacks” on Lebanon, warning of their potential consequences for regional security and stressing the urgent need to protect civilians.

During the call, Al-Sudani highlighted recent operations by Iraqi security forces, including the arrest of suspects accused of launching a drone toward a site near Erbil hosting international coalition advisors. The attack resulted in the death of a French officer.

He said the arrests demonstrate the government’s commitment to enforcing the rule of law and preventing further attacks on foreign missions and personnel.

For his part, Macron praised Iraq’s efforts to preserve stability and strengthen security cooperation.