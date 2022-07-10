Syrian man slaughtered in Syria’s al-Hol camp: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A displaced Syrian man was killed with a sharp tool in the third section of northeast Syria's notorious al-Hol camp, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Sunday.

The displaced Syrian man was originally from the Deir ez-Zor province (Deir al-Zor). His body was transferred to Al-Shaa’b hospital in al-Hasakah.

The SOHR report said that the death comes amidst continued insecurity and murders in the camp.

SOHR said at least 25 people were killed in the camp this year.

Most of al-Hol's inhabitants are Syrians from towns in northeast Syria and Iraqi refugees that came from Iraq through the Syrian-Iraqi border and later fled fighting in al-Baghouz between Kurdish-led forces and ISIS in Syria to the camp.

However, the displacement camp also hosts many foreign ISIS families.

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have repeatedly called on foreign countries to repatriate their citizens.

Furthermore, the US-led coalition against ISIS has supported the repatriation and emptying of the al-Hol camp.

Experts fear that the camp could be a new breeding ground for the next generation of Jihadist militants. As a result, the coalition has pushed foreign countries for repatriating their citizens and has also supported the return of Iraqis back to Iraq.

Nevertheless, the camp population has slowly decreased since 2019. According to the latest data, al-Hol currently hosts 55,000 people. In July 2019, the camp hosted 70,097 individuals.

