UN Security Council sets Tuesday for an emergency session on the "Turkish aggression"

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein on Saturday stated that the UN Security Council has set Tuesday for an emergency session on the "Turkish aggression."

Hussein made this statement while attending a session of the Iraqi parliament on Saturday, during which he discussed the "Turkish attacks" on the Iraqi territories.

Hussein presented a brief on the nature of the relationship between Iraq and Turkey since the border demarcation between the two countries and the conclusion of agreements between them tens of years ago.

Hussein pointed out that there was an official agreement signed by the former Iraqi Foreign Minister Tariq Aziz with his Turkish counterpart in 1984 for one year only, regarding allowing the entry of the Turkish forces inside the Iraqi territory, 5 kilometers in depth.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister confirmed that more than 22,700 Turkish violations had been recorded since 2018 against Iraq's sovereignty, indicating that the Foreign Ministry had submitted 296 protest notes against Turkish interference and had recently been included with the complaint submitted to the UN Security Council towards Turkey.