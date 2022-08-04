Turkish drone attack kills SDF member in Assyrian village: RIC

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone attack on the Assyrian village of Tel Juma killed a fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Tal Tamr Military Council on Wednesday, the Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) reported.

The RIC said it's the 62nd Turkish drone attack in northeast Syria this year and the first drone attack in August.

"26 people have died and 66 have been wounded in 2022 so far," the RIC said.

A Turkish drone attack in the Assyrian village of Tel Juma killed a soldier of the Tel Tamir Military Council, which is part of the SDF.



This is the 62nd drone attack on NES this year & the first in August. 26 people have died & 66 have been wounded in 2022 so far. pic.twitter.com/lp5eCGkQoW — Rojava Information Center (@RojavaIC) August 4, 2022

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported the attack happened on Wednesday and came amidst increasing air and ground bombardments by Turkish forces in SDF areas.

On July 25, an Assyrian fighter was also killed by a Turkish drone strike.

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi earlier called on the US to take greater efforts to stop Turkish drone attacks.

Since May, Turkey has threatened to launch a new incursion in northern Syria, a move opposed by major stakeholders in the Syrian conflict, including the United States, Russia, and Iran. As a result, Turkey has not yet launched any new operations.

Nevertheless, in the last few months, Ankara has increased its drone attacks in the region.

"The United States is not supportive of Turkish actions in northern Iraq or northern Syria," said Douglas Hoyt, the Acting Deputy Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, at an event of the Free Yezidi Foundation on Wednesday.

He added that the US has been clear with Turkey that "that incursions and bombings are not helpful. You know, there's a very fragile peace in northern Iraq. There's a very fragile peace in northeast Syria."

Nevertheless, he said that the US recognizes that Turkey "has legitimate security concerns."