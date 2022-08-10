Economy

Iraq to reconstruct Mosul International Airport

The renovation project is part of the city's reconstruction efforts, largely financed by international donors.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi laying the foundation stone for the reconstruction project of Mosul International Airport, Aug. 10, 2022. (Photo: Iraqi Government)
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi laying the foundation stone for the reconstruction project of Mosul International Airport, Aug. 10, 2022. (Photo: Iraqi Government)
Iraq Mosul

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in the northern city of Mosul on Wednesday to lay the foundation stone for the reconstruction of an international airport.

The Iraqi government signed a memorandum of understanding in 2020 with a French engineering company, ADP Ingénierie, to undertake the reconstruction and renovation of the airport which was seriously damaged as a result of ISIS's takeover of the city in 2014.

Once fully completed and operational, the international airport is going to provide "many opportunities" in various fields for the city and its surrounding areas, Al-Kadhimi said in his speech at the ceremony, attended by local officials, the city's communities' leaders, and residents.  

The renovation project is part of the city's reconstruction efforts, largely financed by international donors.

The Iraqi official also said there are "colossal efforts" in rebuilding the city, whose ancient neighborhoods were ravaged by fighting against the terror group. 

The Iraqi government is currently building another international airport in Kirkuk. The country already owns four international civilian airports. 

Prior to being handed over to the Iraqi government in 2011, the airport was under the control of the US airforce following the 2003 occupation of Iraq. It had previously served as an airfield for Iraqi forces in the 1970s.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive