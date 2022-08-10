Politics

Emtidad doesn’t support Sadrists or Shiite Coordinating Framework

Saleh revealed that his movement believes the solution to the current political deadlock is to form a temporary government for one year, during which an election is held, and the constitution is amended.
Emtidad Movement Logo. (Photo: Emtidad Movement)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The Emtidad Movement stated on Wednesday that they are neither forming a government with the Shiite Coordination Framework nor supporting the Sadrists for keeping Mustafa Al-Khadimi’s government.

“We don’t support the current options on the table for solving Iraq’s political deadlock,” Ra’id Saleh, head of the Emtidad Movement politburo, told Iraq News Network.

 Saleh revealed that his movement believes the solution to the current political deadlock is to form a temporary government for one year, during which an election is held, and the constitution is amended.  

Earlier the movement had demanded to change the Iraqi ruling system from parliamentary to presidential or semi-presidential as a way to solve the political deadlock that the country was facing.  

“I wonder at the leaders of the political blocs in the Shiite Coordinating Framework as they discuss and negotiate the formation of the government and whether they nominate men of the first or second line; are you not ashamed? Weren't you an essential part of the state for 19 years, and Iraq was enslaved and its money wasted at your hands?” Alaa Alrikaby, Secretary General of the Emtidad movement, tweeted on Sunday.

According to Wikipedia, “the party was formed in early December 2020 by Alaa Al Rikabi, a doctor and civil activist with other civil activists inside a tent in Al-Haboubi Square, the stronghold of the 2019–2021 Iraqi protests in the center of Dhi-Qar governorate.

