Turkish drone kills four SDF fighters in Qamishlo: SDF

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone attack on Tuesday afternoon in Qamishlo killed four fighters of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the SDF said in a statement.

“Today at about 1:30 p.m., a group of the Self-defense forces was targeted by a Turkish drone while they were on duty in Qamishlo (also known as Qamishli) city, resulting in the martyrdom of four of our fighters and three others injured,” the SDF Media Centre said.

The Rojava Information Centre (RIC) earlier also tweeted that “those killed by Turkey in the strike were all military personnel, including 1 SDF leader.”



Recently, Turkey has increased shelling and drone attacks amidst threats by the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to clear northern Syria from Kurdish-led forces.

Moreover, another Turkish drone attack today hit a house near the border town of Amude

On Aug. 6, one SDF fighter, two children and one adult were killed in the attack.

The SDF said they will ‘retaliate’ the Turkish attacks.

Turkey recently also increased shelling in border areas in the Hasakah province.

The Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) in a tweet said that at least five people were killed today and 10 people were injured in Turkish attacks, including drone attacks.

This also included a civilian, named Ibrahim Mohammad al-Hashhi (55), who was killed by Turkish shelling in a village near Tal Tamr.

The RIC also said at least 35 people have been killed and 80 others have been injured by Turkish drone attacks since the beginning of this year.

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) in a statement on Tuesday called on the US-led coalition and Russia to do more to stop the attacks.

The AANES said the silence by Russia and the coalition raises doubts over hidden agreements to allow Turkish attacks.