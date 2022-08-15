‘The region, Iraq, and Kurdistan are going through sensitive and task-filled period’: KDP

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The region, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region are going through a sensitive and task-filled period, read the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) politburo statement on the party’s 76th anniversary on Monday.

“The region, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region are going through a sensitive and task-filled period, and political and economic problems are increasing,” read the KDP statement. “So, we must all move towards solutions, see the highest interests and look at the current and permanent tasks through the big window.”

The KDP statement emphasized, “KDP is always looking for peace, solution, and internal unity.”

“KDP considers the permanent Iraqi constitution and agreement and compromise as the basis for the solution,” read the statement.

Since the October elections, the Iraqi political parties failed to form a government. The Sadrist Movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr calls for dissolving the parliament and holding another early election. While the Coordinating Framework led by Nouri al-Maliki calls for speeding the process of forming a new government through the current parliament.

Supporters of both sides have been protesting in the Iraqi capital Baghdad for weeks, further complicating the political deadlock and developing it into a security threat.

To make the needed reforms in Iraq, it’s possible to agree on holding an early election after having the political parties promise to accept the election results, said KDP Politburo in a statement on Saturday.

“The KDP expresses its deep concern about the deepening political crisis that Iraq is going through,” read the KDP Politburo statement.

The statement pointed out that the complications which followed the announcement of the results of the October 2021 legislative elections led the country to “this suffocating blockage.”

“All Iraqi leaders must rise to the level of responsibility to save the country from imminent existential dangers,” read the KDP statement.