Iraq’s top court postpones the ruling on dissolving the parliament to August 30

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Supreme Federal Court announced on Wednesday that it decided to postpone the ruling on dissolving the parliament to August 30.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Federal Court was supposed to discuss the issue of dissolving the parliament. However, the court decided to postpone the discussion to the end of August.

Earlier, a few parliament members close to the Sadrist Movement submitted a request to the top court asking the court to dissolve the parliament. In their appeal, they pointed out that the parliament has failed to elect a president and form a government.

Also, on Wednesday, the Iraqi Prime Minister chaired a national meeting at the council of ministers building, where he gathered all the political parties’ leaders in the presence of Iraq’s president Barham Saleh, the head of Iraq’s judiciary council, and the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

Read More: Iraqi political parties to have national dialogue at council of ministers

The Sadrist Movement didn’t take part in the meeting. However, the movement postponed its millionth rally planned to hold on Saturday, giving a chance to Wednesday’s meeting to come up with some solutions for the country’s political crisis.