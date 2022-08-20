UN concerned over increased hostilities in northern Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – UN officials on Saturday expressed their deep concern about the increasing escalation of hostilities in northern Syria after four girls were killed by a Turkish drone strike on Thursday, and 13 civilians were killed by alleged Syrian government shelling on Friday in al-Bab.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, Imran Riza, the Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, Muhannad Hadi and the UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Adele Khodr in a joint statement expressed their concern.

“These terrible tragedies once again show that civilians, many of them women and children, continue to suffer the effects of ongoing hostilities in parts of Syria,” the said.

“We urge all parties to take all feasible measures to minimize harm to civilians and abide by their obligations to protect civilians. The UN in Syria offers its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.”

The UN said it is committed to advocate for a political solution for all Syrians. “Ensuring the protection of civilians is paramount for a future where Syrians can rebuild their lives and live without fear of violence.”

US Maj. Gen. John Brennan, the coalition commander, on Friday evening condemned the Turkish drone attack that killed four girls at an education centre. However, the statement did not mention Turkey’s involvement in the attack.

The centre was 2 kms from a base of the US-led coalition near Tal Tamr.