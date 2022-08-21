Electricity sector needs to be further developed to provide 24 hours electricity: PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday stated that the electricity sector needs to be further developed to provide 24 hours electricity to the people of Kurdistan.

Barzani urged the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) ministry of electricity to do their best and set the appropriate plans to enable the ministry to provide 24 hours electricity.

Prime Minister Barzani’s remarks came during his Sunday visit to the electricity ministry. He met with the Minister of Electricity and other senior staff.

Barzani thanked the ministry employees for their success after implementing reforms on producing, transporting, and distributing electric power.

The Prime Minister emphasized taking needed procedures to stop the trespasses on the electricity cables and wasting it. He also people’s compliance to use electricity power economically and regularly pay their electricity bills to the government.

Barzani pointed out that his cabinet didn’t increase tasks or fees, affirming that it only reorganized them.

Barzani expressed delight in having the electricity ministry implement solar power projects, urging the ministry to pay more attention to implementing more environment-friendly and renewable energy projects.