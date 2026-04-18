Iranian Delegation Arrives in Baghdad to Push for Breakthrough on Prime Minister Nomination

Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani leads mediation effort as Coordination Framework seeks deal by Monday

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A high-level Iranian delegation arrived in Baghdad on Saturday evening in an effort to mediate between leaders of Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework and accelerate agreement on the country’s next prime minister, according to political sources.

Abdul Rahman al-Jazaeri, a leader in the State of Law Coalition, told Kurdistan24 that the delegation’s mission is focused on resolving the ongoing dispute over the nomination of the prime minister.

“A high-level Iranian delegation arrived in Baghdad this evening to resolve the issue of the prime ministerial candidate,” al-Jazaeri said. “They are scheduled to meet with Iraqi leaders to ensure the matter is settled as soon as possible.”

According to information obtained by Kurdistan24, the delegation is headed by Esmail Qaani, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, who is expected to hold a series of meetings with senior leaders of the Coordination Framework.

Sources indicate that Qaani’s discussions will focus on bridging divisions within the alliance, which has struggled to agree on a unified candidate amid competing internal factions.

The Framework is aiming to finalize its nomination for prime minister by Monday, following weeks of political deadlock.

Qaani is expected to meet with several senior Iraqi political figures during his stay in Baghdad in an effort to secure a consensus and prevent further delays in the formation of the next federal government.