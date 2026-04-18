Masrour Barzani Congratulates Ammar al-Hakim on Re-election as Head of National Wisdom Movement

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister expresses best wishes for continued success

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday extended congratulations to Iraqi political leader Ammar al-Hakim on his re-election as head of the National Wisdom Movement, also known as “Al-Hikma Movement.”

In a post on X, Barzani wrote: “His Eminence Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim, on the occasion of your re-election as head of the National Wisdom Movement, we extend our sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you, wishing you continued success and prosperity in your endeavors and duties.”

The National Wisdom Movement, led by al-Hakim, is one of Iraq’s key political forces within the Shiite spectrum and has played a role in successive government formation processes since 2003.