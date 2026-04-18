KDP Boycotts Iraqi Parliament Over “Constitutional Violations”

Move signals deepening political tensions amid disputes over power-sharing and governance

58 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The parliamentary bloc of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) announced Saturday it will boycott sessions of Iraq’s Council of Representatives, citing what it described as clear violations of the constitution and a breakdown in political consensus.

In a formal statement, the bloc said its decision was made “based on the directives and instructions of our leadership,” emphasizing that the move would remain in effect until further notice.

The KDP accused lawmakers in Baghdad of disregarding the principles of partnership, balance, and consensus that underpin Iraq’s post-2003 political system.

“We reaffirm that protecting the constitutional rights of the people of Kurdistan and safeguarding the legitimacy of the political process stand above all other considerations,” the statement read.

The boycott marks a significant escalation in ongoing tensions between Kurdish parties and federal authorities, particularly over issues related to governance, budget allocations, and the distribution of powers between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region.

This move follows an earlier decision by the KDP politburo on April 11. to recall its representatives from both the Iraqi parliament and the federal government to the Kurdistan Region for consultations.

The step was framed as part of an internal review process aimed at assessing the evolving political situation and determining future courses of action, signaling that the current boycott is part of a broader, coordinated strategy by the party leadership.



The Iraqi political system has long relied on a delicate power-sharing arrangement among its main ethnic and sectarian components—Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish blocs—designed to ensure representation and stability following the fall of the dictator Saddam Hussein’s regime in 2003. However, disputes over the interpretation and implementation of the constitution have frequently strained this framework.

In recent years, Kurdish leaders have increasingly voiced concerns over what they see as encroachments on the Kurdistan Region’s constitutional rights, including disagreements over oil exports, financial entitlements, and administrative authority.

The KDP’s decision to withdraw from parliamentary sessions comes at a time of broader political uncertainty in Iraq, with ongoing disagreements among major blocs delaying key legislative and executive decisions.

While it remains unclear how long the boycott will last, the move underscores the fragility of Iraq’s consensus-based system and raises the prospect of deeper institutional paralysis if disputes between Erbil and Baghdad are not resolved.