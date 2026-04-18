President Masoud Barzani Congratulates Ammar al-Hakim on Re-election as Head of Wisdom Movement

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader extends best wishes for success and continued leadership

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, President Masoud Barzani, on Saturday extended congratulations to Iraqi Shiite leader Ammar al-Hakim on his re-election as head of the Wisdom Movement, also known as “Al-Hikma Movement.”

In a written statement, Barzani said: “In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. His Eminence Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim, on the occasion of your re-election as head of the Wisdom Movement, we extend to you our sincere congratulations, wishing you success and sound judgment.”

The National Wisdom Movement, led by al-Hakim, is one of Iraq’s key political forces within the Shiite spectrum and has played a role in successive government formation processes since 2003.