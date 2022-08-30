KDP President Masoud Barzani calls for restraint amid political turmoil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani on Monday called on all sides to avoid violence as the country is witnessing a new round of instability after renewed protests.

Expressing his “deep concerns” regarding the latest political developments in Iraq, Barzani called for restraint and avoiding violence, according to a statement released by his office.

“I hope those solutions are considered that are in the interest of Iraq,” Barzani added.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani reinvited all the relevant political parties to convene in Erbil and hold a “serious dialogue” to overcome the months-long political crisis.

A new round of protests erupted in a number of Iraqi provinces, including the capital Baghdad on Monday after Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr announced that he had “resigned” from his political career.

Storming the Iraqi government’s building, the protests soon turned violent and resulted in a number of causalities. At least 14 people have been killed so far as a result of clashes, an informed source told Kurdistan 24.

Protesting the violence that ensued after his decision, the cleric decided to go on a “hunger strike” until there would be an end to the violence, a top Sadrist announced on Monday night.