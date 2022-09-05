KRI President Barzani congratulates UK Truss on becoming Tory leader

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday congratulated the United Kingdom’s Liz Truss on her election as the leader of the Conservative Party and the next UK prime minister, according to a tweet.

Truss was elected as the party’s leader after she secured over 80,000 votes, defeating her rival Rishi Sunak after the months-long battle for the Tory leadership.

“I congratulate Liz Truss on being elected as the leader of the Conservative Party and becoming the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom,” Barzani said, hoping the prime minister-designate success in her new endeavor.

“[I] look forward to working with her to further advance our strong ties and shared values,” Barzani added.

I congratulate Liz Truss on being elected as the leader of the Conservative Party and becoming the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. I wish her success in her task and look forward to working with her to further advance our strong ties and shared values. — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) September 5, 2022

Truss has served as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs during the leadership of the incumbent Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was forced to resign by his cabinet’s top officials’ mass resignations.

Sunak and Truss went head-to-head in numerous party debates, mainly focusing on the cost-of-living crisis and tax reforms.

She is planned to visit Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle early on Tuesday in Scotland, where she will be formally announced as the third UK prime minister.