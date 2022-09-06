PM Barzani congratulates Truss for becoming UK’s new prime minister

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday congratulated the leader of the United Kingdom's Conservative Party Liz Truss for her new role as the country’s prime minister.

The congratulatory tweet came after Truss was asked by Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday to form her cabinet.

“I am confident that engagement between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom will continue to thrive under your leadership,” Barzani said after congratulating the Tory leader on her appointment.

Congratulations @trussliz on your appointment as UK Prime Minister.



I am confident that engagement between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom will continue to thrive under your leadership -mb. — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) September 6, 2022

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani similarly congratulated Truss for being elected as the party's leader as well as becoming the new premier on Monday.

Read More: KRI President Barzani congratulates UK Truss on becoming Tory leader

Truss was elected as the leader of the Conservative Party on Monday after she comfortably defeated her rival, the former finance minister Rishi Sunak, in a months-long race for the premiership.

Sunak and Truss went head-to-head in numerous party debates, mainly focusing on the cost-of-living crisis and tax reforms.

Barzani met Truss as the foreign secretary during the premier’s visit to the UK in April. They discussed the bilateral ties between Erbil and London.