KDP has no objection to Iraq’s early election: President Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) said on Wednesday that his party does not have any objection to holding an early election in Iraq, according to a statement.

Barzani’s remarks came during his meeting with the US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara A. Leaf and her accompanying delegation in Erbil, a statement from Barzani Headquarters read.

“We do not have any objection to holding an early election as long as the process is inclusive and facilitated politically and legally,” Barzani told the US delegation, including the country’s Ambassador to Iraq Alina Romanowski.

The results of any elections have to be respected, the KDP leader added.

Barzani said the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad have to be solved based on the Iraqi constitution.

The US diplomat conveyed President Joe Biden’s greetings to Barzani, saying Kurdistan Region is one of the American foreign policy’s priorities, according to the statement.

Leaf asked the Barzani to play a further role in resolving the outstanding issues in Iraq and overcoming the political gridlock, the press release added.

Arriving in Baghdad on Sunday, the US diplomat met several top Iraq leaders. She met the Kurdistan Region Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani in Erbil earlier Wednesday.