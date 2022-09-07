US doubling efforts to resolve Erbil-Baghdad energy issues, top US official tells PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara A. Leaf told Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani that her country would intensify efforts to resolve the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad, particularly in the oil and gas sector, according to a statement.

Barzani received Leaf and her accompanying delegation on Wednesday in Erbil, where they discussed the relations between the Iraqi and Kurdish governments, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)'s ninth cabinet reform program as well as American investment, according to a statement from the premier’s office.

If left unresolved, the lingering issues between the two governments, particularly in the energy sector, would have a negative impact on the stability and security of Iraq, Leaf warned, adding her country would intensify the efforts to resolve them, according to the government statement.

She also said those issues should be resolved through dialogue, according to the statement.

She also reiterated her country’s continued support for the Kurdistan Region and its Peshmerga forces.

In return, Barzani said that the Kurdish people have sacrificed a lot for their legitimate rights and they would not give up on their constitutional rights under any pressure, the statement added.

He also added Erbil is willing to resolve the outstanding issues based on the constitution.

During their meeting, Assistant Secretary Leaf and KRG PM @masrour_barzani discussed the strong and enduring relationship between the U.S. and the people of the IKR. We are committed to working with the KRG to address mutual challenges and create opportunity for both peoples. pic.twitter.com/FsoCMnle5i — U.S. State Dept - Near Eastern Affairs (@StateDept_NEA) September 7, 2022

Speaking of diversifying the Kurdish economy and sources of revenue, Barzani briefed the delegation on his cabinet’s reforms in that regard.

They also discussed climate change and its negative consequences on Iraq and its Kurdish region as well as relying on renewable energy. American investment and empowering the private sector were also highlighted.

The delegation met with Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani, and the Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani earlier Wednesday.