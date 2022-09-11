PM Masrour Barzani congratulates Duhok football team on promotion to Iraqi Premier League

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday extended his congratulations to the football players and administration of Duhok Football Club after the sports team secured promotion to the Iraqi Premier League on Saturday.

Duhok defeated Amanat Baghdad 2:0 at Al-Madinah International Stadium in Baghdad on Saturday night, making a comeback to the country’s top football club consortium after at least six years of absence.

In a phone call with the President of Duhok Sports Club Abdulla Jalal, Barzani extended his congratulations to the athletes, members of the board of administration, and fans of the club on the occasion of the victory, a statement from the government read.

Wishing the club success in its future endeavors, the prime minister expressed his support to the Kurdish athletes across the country.

At least four Kurdish football teams are in the Iraqi Premier League currently, including Erbil, Zakho, Duhok, and Newroz clubs.

Hundreds of Duhok Football Club fans cheered the sport’s victory back home while watching the match on a big screen at a court.

The new Iraqi Premier League season is set to begin in early October.