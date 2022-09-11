ISIS attacks continue to kill people in northeast Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) was killed by suspected ISIS members on Sunday in Al-Jazarah town in Deir ez-Zor province, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Sunday.

Moreover, the report said that on Saturday unidentified persons targeted a SDF headquarters in Hamar Al-Ali area in Deir ez-Zor.

Also today, a suspected ISIS cell killed six people on the Al-Kherafi highway linking Al-Hasakah and Deir Ezzor in SDF-controlled areas.

Since early 2022, ISIS carried out 129 attacks in areas under SDF control.

SOHR said these attacks left 91 persons dead: 37 civilians, including a woman and a child, and 61 members of SDF-linked security forces.

Despite the SDF and the US-led coalition announcing the territorial defeat of ISIS on March 23, 2019, ISIS sleeper cell attacks continue in areas that were liberated from the militants.