Amsterdam Hosts Fifth Kurdish Film Festival Under Theme ‘Between Tradition and Change’

The four-day event featured 35 Kurdish films from around the world alongside cultural programs, panel discussions, and artistic gatherings in the Dutch capital.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The fifth edition of the Kurdish Film Festival was held in Amsterdam under the theme “Between Tradition and Change,” bringing together filmmakers, artists, and audiences for four days of cinema and cultural exchange in the Netherlands.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on Friday, festival spokesperson Ari Karim said the event was designed primarily as a platform for showcasing films and encouraging dialogue among filmmakers, rather than as a conventional competitive festival.

“The fifth Kurdish Film Festival in Amsterdam was not organized as a major cinematic competition like many international festivals,” Karim said. “Its primary focus was on screenings, dialogue, and bringing filmmakers together, rather than competition between categories.”

Karim explained that the festival presented only one official award, the Festival Academy Award, which was granted to director Lanya Nureddin for the short film Under.

According to Karim, the award recognized both the quality and message of the film, which addresses genocide and the erasure of history and memory through a silent encounter between two men, where nature and the surrounding environment become witnesses to the events.

He added that the festival program also included film screenings followed by panel discussions and conversations between directors and audiences.

“The festival included forums and discussion panels,” Karim said. “After screenings, time was dedicated for directors and film crews to engage directly with viewers, which was seen as a form of recognition and introduction to their work.”

He also noted that all participating directors and selected films received official certificates from the festival in recognition of their inclusion in the event’s official program.

Karim stressed that the festival extended beyond cinema alone, incorporating music performances, cultural activities, and artistic gatherings aimed at strengthening connections within the Kurdish community and among supporters of Kurdish art.

“The festival became a lively space for bringing together the Kurdish community and friends of art,” he said.

For many young filmmakers, he added, the festival also represented a first opportunity to present their work in an international setting and establish connections with audiences and professionals in the film industry.

The fifth Kurdish Film Festival in Amsterdam featured 35 Kurdish films from across the world and continued for four days in the Dutch capital.