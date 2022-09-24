Amnesty warns of further bloodshed in Iran

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Amnesty International on Saturday said that the deadly response by the Iranian security forces over the past days after the death of Zhina (Mahsa) Amini "reveals the extent of outrage in Iran over abusive compulsory veiling laws, unlawful killings, and widespread repression."

Evidence gathered by Amnesty International from the past two nights of fresh violence in 20 cities and 10 provinces across Iran "points to a harrowing pattern of Iranian security forces deliberately and unlawfully firing live ammunition at protesters."



With the death toll reaching at least 30 people, four of them children, Amnesty International reiterated its calls for urgent global action, warning of the risk of further bloodshed amid a deliberately imposed Internet black out.

"On the night of 21 September alone, shootings by security forces left at least 19 people dead, including at least three children," Amnesty said.

Amnesty International has reviewed photos and videos showing deceased victims with horrifying wounds in their heads, chests and stomachs.

“The rising death toll is an alarming indication of just how ruthless the authorities’ assault on human life has been under the darkness of the internet shutdown," Heba Morayef, Middle East and North Africa Director at Amnesty International said.

So also added that there is no such thing as “an impartial investigation” within Iran, after Iran claimed they would investigate the death of Zhina (Mahsa) Amini.

"UN member states must go beyond toothless statements, hear the cries for justice from victims and human rights defenders in Iran and urgently set up an independent UN investigative mechanism,” she concluded.

On Saturday, Iran also bombed Iranian Kurdish opposition groups on the border of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

There are also reports many civilians are being arrested.

The Kurdish human rights group reported that security forces in the Kurdish town of Oshnavieh (Shno) in Iran's Kurdish region reportedly raided citizens' houses and arrested 60 people so far.

Jila Mostajer, Member of the Board of Directors of the human rights watchdog Hengaw, told Kurdistan 24 that last night the protesters controlled the city of Shno, but that after people went back to their homes.

"Yesterday, no one was killed or injured in Shno. But in Zardast many people were injured by gunfire and one woman lost her eyesight. Moreover, 18 confirmed people were killed in Iranian Kurdistan (in the last few days)."

However, she said the actual number of unverified deaths is much higher. "Moreover, there are around 600 people that were injured (during the protests)."