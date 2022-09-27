Turkey bans concert in Mersin by Kurdish singer Mem Ararat

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The Governor of Mersin on Tuesday revoked permission for a concert planned to take place the same night by Kurdish singer Mem Ararat.

In a statement on his Twitter, Ararat said all the tickets for the concert were sold, hotel rooms and flight tickets were booked for the musicians.

Ji çapemeniyê û raya giştî re… pic.twitter.com/D9Tgj3pkcE — Mem Ararat (@araratmemm) September 27, 2022

On Monday, Ararat said he heard news from friends that the concert was banned. “However, it was not official, and I did not want to spread this information.”

On Tuesday, Ararat received an official notice from the governor of Mersin that his concert was canceled.

It’s not the first time his concert was banned.

Read More: Kurdish artist Mem Ararat: Our Bursa concert was banned

Also in May, the city of Bursa's Governor's office canceled his concert that was supposed to take place on May 29.

Moreover, dozens of other concerts planned by Kurdish artists were canceled by the local authorities.

Also a number of other festivals and concerts were banned by local authorities for “public safety” reasons.

Read more: Aynur Doğan concert banned in Turkey

The Urfa Governor Office also recently canceled a concert by Turkish artist Ilkay Akkaya that was supposed to take place on September 25. at a shopping mall on September 25.

Earlier her concerts were also banned in Mardin and Adana.