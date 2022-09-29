Asayish arrests two suspects in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Internal Security Forces of North and East Syria, also known as Asayish, on Thursday, announced they arrested two ISIS suspects in the western countryside of Deir ez-Zor in the town of Zughayr.

The Asayish said that their special units arrested the two suspects in their homes with coalition support. Moreover, weapons were confiscated in the operation.

“We call on fellow citizens of the importance of reporting any suspicious movement to maintain the security and safety of all our areas,” the Asayish said.

Although ISIS was territorially defeated in Syria in 2019, ISIS attacks continue in northeast Syria.

ISIS is especially active in Deir ez-Zor, where they have continued to threaten civilians, carry out executions, and carried out attacks on fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The SDF on Wednesday also said they confiscated one of the largest weapon caches near the town of Tal Hamis in the Hasakah province.