Syrian Authorities Deny Security Incident Targeting President Sharaa Amid Palace Shooting Reports

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Syrian authorities on Monday firmly denied reports that President Ahmed Sharaa was targeted in a security incident, rejecting widespread claims circulating on social media about gunfire at the presidential palace in Damascus.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Noureddine al-Baba said allegations suggesting an attack on the president or other senior officials were “totally baseless,” stressing that no security breach had occurred.

“We categorically affirm that these claims are entirely false,” al-Baba said in a statement.

The denial follows days of speculation after social media users reported hearing gunfire on December 30 at the presidential palace, which overlooks the Syrian capital. President Sharaa has not appeared in public since that date, fueling rumors of a possible incident.

However, two sources speaking to Agence France-Presse (AFP) offered differing accounts. A diplomat from a country supporting Syria’s new Islamist-led authorities said a shooting did take place at the palace on the evening of December 30, but emphasized that it did not target the president.

Separately, Rami Abdulrahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), told AFP that the shooting lasted approximately 12 minutes and resulted in several injuries. According to Abdulrahman, the incident stemmed from an internal dispute among individuals inside the palace and was not directed at President Sharaa.

The SOHR relies on a broad network of sources across Syria to monitor security developments.

President Sharaa, who appears publicly only intermittently, was last seen unveiling Syria’s newly issued national currency late last week. Authorities have not commented on his absence since then.