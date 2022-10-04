UK stands by KRG in condemning Iranian attacks: UK UN Envoy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Fergus Eckersley, UK Political Coordinator at the UN, at the Security Council meeting on Iraq, told the UN Security Council that the UK condemns in “the strongest terms Iran’s indiscriminate missile attacks” on the Kurdistan region on Sept 28.

He said this “led to the loss of innocent lives and damaged civilian infrastructure. These attacks are a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and are wholly unacceptable,” he said.

“They demonstrate a repeated pattern of destabilising activity in the region by Iran. We stand with the Kurdistan Regional Government in condemning these attacks and continue to support the security of Iraq, including the Kurdistan region.”

On September 28, Iran bombed Iranian Kurdish opposition parties in the Kurdistan Region amidst widespread protests in Iran over the death of Jina Amini.

In the attack at least 14 people were killed and more than 60 others were injured.

Moreover, Iran on Tuesday again bombarded the Kurdistan Region border areas with Iran for the eleventh consecutive day amidst widespread protests in Iran.

The United Kingdom envoy to Iraq’s Kurdish region David Hunt told Kurdistan 24 on Thursday that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacks on the Kurdistan Region demonstrated the “repeated pattern of Iranian destabilization.”

“Iran must cease its senseless and indiscriminate bombardment of Kurdish towns,” as they are a violation of the country’s sovereignty and integrity, the diplomat added.