Two killed, 70 injured in crackdown on protests in Iranian Kurdistan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two people were killed and at least 70 people have been injured by Iranian government’s security forces during today's protests in the Kurdish cities of Javanrud, Saqqez and Sanandaj (Sine).

Reportedly, Dariush Alizadeh, a resident of Sanandaj, was killed after being shot in the head while driving by oppressive forces, Hengaw said.

Moreover, Peyman Menbari, a resident of Sanandaj's Niar hamlet, was killed during the protests on Saturday, October 8, 2022 in Sanandaj.

The rights group also said more than 100 military vehicles full of special forces are moving from Hamedan to Sanandaj.

Reportedly protesters in Kamyaran had blocked the Kamyaran-Sanandaj route in order to obstruct the transfer of forces from Kermanshah to Sanandaj.

Widespread protests erupted in Iranian Kurdistan and the rest of Iran over the death of Jina (Mahsa) Amini, a 22-year-old Kurd from Saqqez, who died on Sept 16., a few days after her arrest by the Iranian morality police.

During the protests many have been killed.

The International Federation for Human Rights on Saturday said that the crackdown on protesters has resulted in the death of at least 193 people, including 18 ‎children.

Moreover, Amnesty International said on Oct. 6, that Iranian security forces “unlawfully killed” at least 66 people, including children during a violent crackdown after Friday prayers on 30 September in Zahedan, Sistan and Baluchistan province.