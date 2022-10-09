PM Barzani, Turkish envoy discuss enhancing trade ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday discussed developing trade ties between Iraq’s Kurdish region and Turkey, according to a statement.

Barzani received Turkish Ambassador to Iraq Ali Riza Gunney in Erbil, where they discussed the latest developments as well as overcoming the political crisis in Iraq, a statement from the Kurdish premier’s office read.

They also discussed the bilateral relations between Turkey and Kurdistan Region as well as developing trade ties, the press release read.

Erbil and Ankara share close economic ties, worth billions of dollars annually. A significant number of Turkish companies are also operating in Kurdistan Region in various fields, including construction, energy, and banking.

Iraq’s sole official border crossing with Turkey is through Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province, known as Ibrahim Khalil (Habur) Border Crossing.