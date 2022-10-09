Politics

PM Barzani, Turkish envoy discuss enhancing trade ties

They also discussed the bilateral relations between Turkey and Kurdistan Region as well as developing trade ties, the press release read.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during his meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Iraq Ali Riza Gunney, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during his meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Iraq Ali Riza Gunney, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Krg Masrour Barzani Turkey Ankara Trade ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday discussed developing trade ties between Iraq’s Kurdish region and Turkey, according to a statement.

Barzani received Turkish Ambassador to Iraq Ali Riza Gunney in Erbil, where they discussed the latest developments as well as overcoming the political crisis in Iraq, a statement from the Kurdish premier’s office read.

They also discussed the bilateral relations between Turkey and Kurdistan Region as well as developing trade ties, the press release read.

Erbil and Ankara share close economic ties, worth billions of dollars annually. A significant number of Turkish companies are also operating in Kurdistan Region in various fields, including construction, energy, and banking.

Iraq’s sole official border crossing with Turkey is through Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province, known as Ibrahim Khalil (Habur) Border Crossing.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (top right) during his meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Iraq Ali Riza Gunney, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (top right) during his meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Iraq Ali Riza Gunney, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) walking alongside Turkish Ambassador to Iraq Ali Riza Gunney, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) walking alongside Turkish Ambassador to Iraq Ali Riza Gunney, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) shaking hands with Turkish Ambassador to Iraq Ali Riza Gunney, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) shaking hands with Turkish Ambassador to Iraq Ali Riza Gunney, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive