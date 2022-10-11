French envoy visits Sinjar to supervise construction of future Sinjar hospital

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Éric Chevalier, French Ambassador to Iraq, on Monday with Yazidi Nobel Peace Prize winner, Nadia Murad, visited Sinjar to supervise the construction of a future French hospital in Sinjar.

“With @NadiaMuradBasee, Yazidi Nobel Peace Prize winner and president of @nadiainitiative, to supervise the construction site of the future French hospital in Sinjar, which is part of the President of the Republic's commitments to her and her community brutalised by Daesh,” the official account of the French Embassy in Iraq said in a tweet.

Nadia Murad in a tweet thanked the French Ambassador for “joining me at Lalish and supporting my trip to Sinjar. The French government's dedication to the Yazidi community and the Sinjar region is felt by me, my team, and the entire Yazidi community. We are incredibly grateful.”

Moreover, she said Yezidis and other communities in Sinjar deserve to lead "healthy and peaceful lives."

She also underlined that the "wounds of genocide make access to healthcare more important than ever."

"I can't wait to open the hospital doors soon! Thank you to the commitment of President Emmanuel Macron @Elysee

for the region."

During the Yezidi genocide in August 2014, ISIS kidnapped thousands of Yezidi girls and women in Shingal (Sinjar), who were sold into slavery.

Judicial authorities in Sweden and France in January have set up a joint investigation team (JIT) to support proceedings involving international crimes committed by foreign ISIS fighters against Yezidis.

Émouvante visite au Sanctuaire #yézidis de #Lalesh, et rencontre avec son Chef spirituel. La France soutient cette communauté martyrisée par Daech, pour que les femmes encore esclaves ne soit pas abandonnées à leur sort.@KrgFrance @Kurdistan pic.twitter.com/RglIOcyoIe — Christian Cambon (@ChCambon) September 30, 2022

A delegation led by French Senator Christian Cambon, the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces of the French Senate on Sept 30. also visited the Yezidi holy town of Lalish in the Kurdistan Region and a Yezidi camp in the Duhok province.

The French Senator Christian Cambon in a tweet said France supports the Yezidi community and Yezidi women survivors that were victimized by ISIS.

Moreover, he discussed on Oct. 2, he discussed the situation of Yezidi's with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.