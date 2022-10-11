Humanitarian

KRI President Barzani, Nadia Murad discuss thousands missing Yezidi girls

author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani (right) posing for a photo with renowned Yezidi activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate in Erbil, Oct. 11, 2022. (Photo: Nechirvan Barzani/Twitter)
Iraq Iraq Yezidi Nadia Murad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday spoke about the thousands of Yezidi girls who remain missing after the ISIS offensive on Sinjar town in 2014 with the renowned Yezidi activist Nadia Murad.

Barzani received Murad, who is also a victim of the terror group’s occupation of the Yezidi-majority town, in Erbil to discuss cooperation in the rescue efforts.

“I met with Yezidi Activist Nadia Murad. We discussed the thousands of still missing Yezidis,” President Barzani tweeted following his meeting.

The two also spoke about the current situation in Sinjar as well as her efforts to support the survivors of the genocide, Barzani added.

The Novel Peace Prize laureate has engaged in various activities to help her community and the Yezidi survivors.

Murad on Monday visited Sinjar along with French Ambassador to Iraq Éric Chevalier to survey the site of a French hospital that is being built with the European country’s fund.

As a result of the ISIS takeover of Sinjar in northwestern Iraq, thousands of Yezidis were killed, including women and children. Over 6,000 Yezidi women and girls were abducted by the extremists who subjected them to various forms of atrocities, including sexual violence and enslavement.  

Approximately 3,000 Yezidi girls and women remain missing, according to the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR.

Thousands of Yezidis are still seeking refuge in Kurdistan Region's camps, as they are unable to go back to their places of origin due to instability and lack of reconstruction efforts. 

