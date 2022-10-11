Over 100 million trees set to be planted in Erbil by 2030

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism announced on Tuesday that more than 100 million trees are set to be planted in Erbil province until 2030.

The initiative was presented during a meeting between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Minister of Municipalities and Tourism as well as a representative Hasar Organization, a local environmental group, the ministry said in a statement.

Supported by the government, the enormous “strategic” green scheme is planned to be implemented with the Kurdish green organization, it said.

The aim of the project is to increase forest cover across the capital city as well as its surrounding areas, the statement added.

The majority of the to-be-planted trees will be oaks, popular and widely planted trees across the Kurdistan Region.

The Kurdish organization previously announced a million-oak project, which was launched in 2020.

The climate change adverse effects have been evident both in Iraq and Kurdistan Region, including above 50-degrees Celsius temperatures, water scarcity, and frequent and powerful dust storms that had shut down public offices and hospitalized thousands.

Iraq is ranked by the United Nations as the fifth most vulnerable country in the world to the impacts of climate change.

At least 40,000 people have been affected by the severe climatic changes in at least three southern Iraqi provinces, the chief of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), told Kurdistan 24 in August.