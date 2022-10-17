Politics

Fighting erupts again in Syria's Kurdish Afrin region

On Monday eight civilians were killed in fighting between rival groups in Afrin.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Fighting erupted again in Afrin on Monday (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan 24)
Syria Afrin HTS Third Corps

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Monday fighting erupted again between Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Third Corps in Afrin. As a result, eight civilians were killed.

Reportedly the village of Sera linked to Kafr Jana is being heavily shelled and the road between Afrin and Azaz has been closed due to the fighting.

The fighting erupted after HTS fighters approached the Bab al-Salam border crossing between Turkey and Syria in the Syrian town of Azaz.

The fighting erupted again two days after a ceasefire agreement between Third Corps and the HTS. The HTS has accused the Third Corps of violating the agreement and not handing over the town of Kafr Jana.

Russian airstrikes on Sunday and Monday also hit Turkish-backed groups in Afrin.

