Fighting erupts again in Syria's Kurdish Afrin region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Monday fighting erupted again between Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Third Corps in Afrin. As a result, eight civilians were killed.

Reportedly the village of Sera linked to Kafr Jana is being heavily shelled and the road between Afrin and Azaz has been closed due to the fighting.

The fighting erupted after HTS fighters approached the Bab al-Salam border crossing between Turkey and Syria in the Syrian town of Azaz.

The fighting erupted again two days after a ceasefire agreement between Third Corps and the HTS. The HTS has accused the Third Corps of violating the agreement and not handing over the town of Kafr Jana.

Read More: Russian airstrikes kill two, injure nine in Afrin

Russian airstrikes on Sunday and Monday also hit Turkish-backed groups in Afrin.