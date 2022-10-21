Kurdistan National Youth spokesperson arrested in Diyarbakir

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan National Youth (CNK) spokesperson Jiyan Timurtas was detained by Turkish security forces in Diyarbakir (Amed) in southeast Turkey (Turkish Kurdistan).

His lawyer Hisar Ozalp told Kurdistan 24 that Timurtas was arrested for being a member of an illegal organization.

Read More: At least 7 Kurdish youths arrested in Turkey after raising Kurdistan flag

On Sept 26 at least seven youths, who were members of the CNK were arrested after they had chanted a Kurdish nationalist slogan and waved the Kurdistan Region flag during a soccer match between Amedspor and Bursaspor.

They were released a day later under the condition of judicial control and were banned from leaving the country.

Read More: Turkey accuses man of terror for joining Kurdistan's Peshmerga in the war on IS

In 2018, Timurtas was also also accused of terror membership and propaganda for having joined the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces during the war on ISIS.

Additional reporting by Mahir Yuksel