Iraq’s premier-designate Al-Sudani receives an invitation to visit Pakistan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Prime Minister-Designate Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani has been invited to visit Pakistan amid his efforts to form a new cabinet, according to a government statement.

Al-Sudani received the invitation from Pakistani Ambassador Ahmed Amjad Ali to Iraq during his meeting with the diplomat in Baghdad on Monday, a press release from the premiership office read.

The Iraqi politician expressed his upcoming government’s desire to develop bilateral ties with Islamabad militarily, including training, and enhancing religious tourism.

Ali conveyed his country’s invitation to Al-Sudani for an official visit to the Islamic country to sign a memorandum of understanding in the fields of trade and economic cooperation.

Since his appointment as the prime minister-designate on Oct. 13, Al-Sudani has conducted several meetings with members of the diplomatic community.

Following over a year-long political deadlock, Iraq overcame the stalemate when the parties elected a new President of the Republic Latif Rasheed, who later named Al-Sudani as prime minister-designate.

He said he would announce his picks for the ministerial positions after he checks their backgrounds. Al-Sudani has until Nov. 12 to present his cabinet.

The Kurdish share in the next Iraqi government is four ministries, Arif Tayfoor, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) member of the political office, told Kurdistan 24 on Thursday.

Out of the four ministries, three of them will be held by the KDP while another one will be reserved for the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK),

He added the political parties have agreed that the Kurdish share is four ministries.