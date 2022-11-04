Blinken congratulates Sudani; welcomes his call for reform and pledge to fight corruption

WASHINGTON DC, United States (Kurdistan24) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held his first discussion with Iraq’s new Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, by telephone on Thursday.

Blinken congratulated Sudani and affirmed US readiness to work with his government, including to secure “the enduring defeat of ISIS,” as State Department Spokesperson Ned Price explained in a read-out of their discussion.

Blinken spoke to Sudani from Germany, were he is attending a meeting of the G-7 Foreign Ministers on Nov. 3 and 4. Thursday’s session of the G-7 was devoted to Russia’s assault on Ukraine, elements of which European Union policy chief, Josep Borrell strongly denounced, as a “war crime.”

Iran—including its arms supplies to Russia for the Ukraine war—is the first item on the Foreign Ministers’ agenda on Friday.

US Support for Sudani’s Government—Includes Addressing Long-Standing Problems

In speaking with Sudani , Blinken began by congratulating him on the Oct. 27 formation of Iraq’s new government, according to Price’s readout.

The establishment of Iraq’s new government came after more than a year of deadlock, following Iraq’s snap elections, which were held on Oct. 10, 2021, and which were precipitated by months of nation-wide protests against corruption and unemployment.

The long delay in forming a new government underscores the serious political problems that Iraq now faces.

Thus, the US, the Secretary of State told Sudani, was “eager to work with the government and people of Iraq,” as Blinken cited an agenda of reform with which Washington was prepared to help: “to improve respect for human rights; increase economic opportunities; advance Iraq’s energy independence [from Iran]; and address the climate crisis.”

Blinken also, importantly, “reaffirmed our commitment to supporting Iraq in the enduring defeat of ISIS.”

Sudani’s Promises to Iraqis about Improving Government

Among the most prominent of Sudani’s pledges to Iraqis after assuming his new position was a vow to end corruption. Shortly after Sudani took office, it was revealed that the astonishing sum of $2.5 billion had been stolen over the previous year from Iraq’s tax authority.

Indeed, Iraq has a serious problem of corruption. In 2021, Transparency International ranked Iraq as among the most corrupt countries in the world: 157 out of I80.

This problem is widely recognized. Thus, following the confirmation of Sudani’s cabinet last week, UNAMI (UN Assistance Mission in Iraq) called on the new government to address "Iraq’s systematic corruption.”

Thus, Blinken also welcomed Sudani’s “call for reforms and pledge to fight endemic corruption.,” Price stated.

Blinken and Sudani “also discussed their mutual commitment to the US-Iraq Strategic Framework Agreement and shared interests in preserving Iraq’s security, stability, and sovereignty.”

The Strategic Framework Agreement was an accord, reached between the US and Iraq in late 2008, as the presidency of George W. Bush drew to an end. It laid the basis for a long-term US- Iraqi alliance.

This is the second occasion on which the Biden administration has affirmed its continued commitment to the agreement.

The Trump administration was similarly committed to the accord. However, it lapsed under Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, who had opposed the 2003 US-led war that overthrew Saddam Hussein.

Unexpected Good Start to US Ties to New Iraqi Government

Sudani was the candidate of the pro-Iranian Shi’a parties, who call themselves the “Coordination Framework.” Thus, one might have expected relations to grow rocky between Baghdad and Washington, as Sudani took office.

However, that has not been the case, at least so far. Sudani has twice met with the US ambassador. The first meeting was on Oct. 17, shortly after Iraq’s new president, Abdul Latif Rashid, nominated Sudani to his new post.

The second meeting was nine days later and included the commander of the anti-ISIS Coalition, Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane.

Bilal Wahab, Wagner Fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, has suggested that the Coordination Framework is merely buying time, working to establish itself in Iraq, before taking on the US.

Whether that is really so, remains to be seen. But, until now, as Sudani’s government takes office, ties between Washington and Baghdad have remained smooth.