Parisian Mayor Declares Peshmerga Tribute an 'Act of Loyalty' for Their Fight for Humanity

12 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The mayor of the Parisian district where a park and street have been officially dedicated to the Peshmerga has described the historic tribute as an "act of loyalty" for the struggle of the Kurdish forces, who he said have become a symbol of Kurdistan through their heroic defense against tyranny and their pivotal role in the war against ISIS. Philippe Goujon, the Mayor of the 15th arrondissement of Paris, delivered a powerful speech affirming the city's commitment to honoring the Peshmerga, who he said "fought for the freedom of humanity."

Speaking on Friday, during the formal dedication ceremony, Mayor Goujon articulated the deep respect and compassion felt for the Kurdish forces. "Today we are here to express our compassion and love for the Peshmerga," he announced. "This act that we are doing is a loyalty for the struggle and effort of the Peshmerga. With this naming we respect the sacrifice of the Peshmerga, because they fought for the freedom of humanity."

Mayor Goujon's remarks placed the Peshmerga's long struggle in a broad historical context, recalling their resilience in the face of existential threats. "When the Baath regime wanted to destroy the Kurd, the Peshmerga forces made a strong defense," he stated.

He lauded their unwavering commitment to preserving their identity against overwhelming odds. "The Peshmerga defended its culture and identity, they were not broken, but rather they have built themselves, they became the symbol of Kurdistan."

The mayor specifically highlighted their historic role in the global war against ISIS, a campaign in which the Peshmerga were a decisive frontline force.

"At the time of the war against ISIS they registered history and they gave thousands of sacrifices and they protected the Yazidis," he said, acknowledging both their military victories and their crucial humanitarian role in saving the Yezidi minority from genocide.

In a significant acknowledgment of the diverse nature of the Kurdish forces, Mayor Goujon also paid tribute to the women who fought in their ranks. "A number of women Peshmerga defended in the war against ISIS and we must not forget them," he urged.

He also recognized the leadership of President Masoud Barzani, stating that he "represents the Kurd in Kurdistan." Goujon concluded his remarks with a firm pledge, declaring that "inside this park we reiterate our commitment to the Peshmerga forces."

The ceremony, which took place at the renowned Parc André-Citroën in the 15th arrondissement, was the centerpiece of a day of activities celebrating the deep friendship between the French and Kurdish peoples.

As previously reported by Kurdistan24, the day was hailed as "historic" by President Barzani, who attended the event alongside the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, a high-level delegation from the Kurdistan Region, and hundreds of guests from across Europe.

In his own speech at the park, President Barzani welcomed the guests and expressed his happiness with the visit and the dedication of a street in the name of the Peshmerga. The event was the culmination of a long-standing proposal by Mayor Hidalgo, who has visited the Kurdistan Region several times and has been a strong advocate for recognizing the Peshmerga's contributions.

She has previously stated that the Peshmerга "fought for the freedom of us all," underscoring the shared nature of the struggle against global terrorism.

The tribute in Paris is seen as a powerful international acknowledgment of the unique philosophy and legacy of the Peshmerga. Mayor Goujon's speech powerfully articulated this, framing the Peshmerga not just as a military force, but as the resilient defenders of a culture, a people, and the universal values of freedom and humanity.