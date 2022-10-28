UNAMI says Iraqi government needs to address Iraq’s systematic corruption

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) on Thursday welcomed the confirmation of Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani’s government by the Council of Representatives.

UNAMI welcomes confirmation of Iraqi government, reaffirms readiness to support pic.twitter.com/a0UDpWrZGN — UNAMI (@UNIraq) October 27, 2022

“The swift completion of his cabinet is now an essential next step,” UNAMI said.

Moreover, UNAMI said that the “new government faces many serious challenges that require decisive action.”

UNAMI, therefore said, that the new Iraqi government need to address "Iraq’s systematic corruption; implementing desperately needed reforms and delivering adequate services to all citizens; diversifying the economy; encouraging the meaningful participation of women and youth; tackling the effects of climate change; ending impunity and making perpetrators accountable; and reining in non-state armed actors while asserting the State’s authority."

Moreover, UNAMI said that a “strong resolve”, across the spectrum, to provide concrete solutions will prove vital.

“The United Nations reaffirms its steadfast commitment to supporting the government and people of Iraq,” the statement concluded.

​​Al-Sudani’s cabinet and his nominees for the ministerial positions were approved in majority by the members of parliament on Thursday.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday in a phone call with Iraqi PM Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani assured him of the Kurdistan Regional Government's support "for a new beginning between Erbil and Baghdad."





