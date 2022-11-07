Economy

Iraq to prepare 2023’s budget law within 20 days

Political deadlock and economic crises are the causes of delaying the preparation of the draft
author_image Kurdistan 24
Iraqi dinar
Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Muhammed Nury, member of Iraqi Council of Representatives, announced in a press conference that the budget law of 2023 will soon be prepared within 20 days.

“We’re under severe pressure to prepare the draft of 2023’s budget law, we will do our best to prepare it within 20 days,” Nury said.

Mahood Hayani, member of Iraqi Council of Representatives, confirmed his colleague’s statement, noting that it’s the best time for preparing the budget draft.

Political deadlock and economic crises are the causes of delaying the preparation of the draft, Hayani added.

Read more: Top KRG delegation to visit Baghdad to discuss budget law

Kurdistan 24 reported earlier that top Kurdish officials are visiting Baghdad to discuss the preparation of the budget law.

